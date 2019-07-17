Former Gov. Richardson recalls one visit to Epstein ranch

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson is speaking out, trying to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein.

The Albuquerque Journal reports this as a Richardson says he recalls one visit to Epstein’s Zorro Ranch. The former governor is listed as one of the many well-known people in Epstein’s court records.

Epstein is said to have donated $50,000 to each of Richardson’s two gubernatorial campaigns in 2002 and 2006. Richardson says he later re-gifted the 2006 donation to charity.

Richardson’s spokesman clarifies the meeting happened years before accusations against Epstein came out.

Director of media relations for Richardson, Maddy Mahony told the Journal that to describe Epstein as a friend of Richardson would be inaccurate as the two didn’t know each other well.