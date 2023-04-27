PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) –Three former Eastern New Mexico University women’s basketball players have filed a federal lawsuit against their former coach, her husband, the athletic director, and the university.

“The lawsuit claims the three former students were sexually assaulted when the now former basketball coach, Meghan De Los Reyes, forced them to receive treatment from her husband at the couple’s home.” “In these treatments, the girls alleged they were sexually assaulted,” said attorney for the plaintiffs, Kate Ferlic.

The lawsuit states the women’s basketball coach required them to seek treatment from her husband, Glen De Los Reyes in order to ensure the player’s physical performance. According to court documents, the lawsuit claims at a mandatory team dinner at the De Los Reyes’ home in August of last year, one of the players says Glen De Los Reyes sexually assaulted her after the coach instructed the whole team to go one by one into a back room to be treated by her husband even if they were not injured. Two other students claim the coach’s husband groped them. The lawsuit further claims, the coach told the athletes to lie about ever receiving treatment from her husband. “Coaches hold tremendous sway and power over their athletes because they control playing time and essentially the girls’ entire athletic future,” Ferlic said.

The student-athletes say they said nothing out of fear of retaliation the lawsuit says the school’s Athletic Director, Paul Weir knew about the allegations and did nothing to stop them. A university spokesperson says after an investigation there were no findings of an abusive nature nor that any ENMU employee forced student-athletes to seek volunteer services.

The university says its recent change in leadership for the women’s basketball team was based on an overall review of the program, but would not comment any further on the allegations.