Former El Paso judge once charged with DWI sues law enforcement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former El Paso judge, once charged with driving drunk last fall, is now suing the responding Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies and New Mexico State Police. He’s claiming the deputies who arrested him didn’t do their job properly.

This happened back in October when deputies say Ray Gutierrez got behind the wheel, drunk, at the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Festival. After a sobriety test and blowing over the legal limit, he was slapped with a DWI.

According to the lawsuit, that wasn’t the full story. It claims Gutierrez’s family was attacked and robbed by a group of women at the festival.

The family’s attorney, Blair Dunn, says when deputies got to the scene, they did not make any effort to help the family. Dunn claims once the deputies found out Gutierrez was a judge, they honed in on him.

“One of the officers did see them fleeing and they were crying, and they were clearly visibly upset. They saw them being chased. There were a whole bunch of things that a reasonable officer should’ve recognized that sets this apart from drunk people acting the fool,” says Dunn.

Dunn says Gutierrez got into his car without thinking because he wanted to keep his family safe. He says Gutierrez’s wife did not have anything to drink that night and was initially the designated driver.

The family is also suing New Mexico State Police because their officers also responded to the incident. NMSP did not want to comment and News 13 did not get a response from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Gutierrez was also charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm at the event. His case was dismissed back in January.

