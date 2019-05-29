Former deputy accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy
TEXICO, N.M. (KRQE) - A now-former Parmer County, Texas deputy is facing sexual assault charges in New Mexico after authorities say he admitted to touching an 8-year-old boy on multiple occasions.
According to the Curry County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Davin Waters touched the boy on three separate occasions at a church in Texico.
According to court documents, the boy told his parents who confronted Waters. They say he admitted to the allegations before turning himself in to deputies on Sunday.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
