GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility is suing a former correctional officer Dale Jermiah Clemons, alleging the officer used their position of power to sexually abuse the inmate multiple times. The inmate is also suing the corrections department.

“I think there is some sort of growing popular understanding that these sorts of abuses do take place within the correction system but we’re firm believers in sunshine being the best disinfectant,” says Levi Monagle, an attorney with the law firm Hall Monagle Huffman & Wallace, which is representing the inmate.

The lawsuit claims Clemons sexually abused the inmate and used his knowledge of where security cameras were located in order to try to get away with it in the fall of 2022.

Eventually, the abuse allegations came to light and the state brought criminal charges against Clemons. A grand jury indicted him with three counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree (i.e. using his power as a corrections officer to commit the crime). Recently, Clemons pled guilty to one count of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree (i.e. using force), essentially admitting guilt to a lesser offense than originally charged with.

Now, the inmate is seeking additional justice in civil court. The inmate’s lawyer, Monagle, says the idea is to better compensate the inmate and to try to improve New Mexico’s corrections system.

It’s an “opportunity to not just shine a light on gaps in policy, but to have the court intervene to actively improve policies or conditions in the correctional system,” Monagle says.

The civil lawsuit filed in district court alleges that the former officer and the New Mexico Corrections Department violated the inmate’s civil rights. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Corrections Department for comment, but as of publication, we have not heard a response.

The civil lawsuit is still in its early stages. Monagle says it could eventually go to trial or the parties could settle. Either way, Monagle says it’s a tough feat for the inmate – who is currently still in the same correctional facility – to bring a lawsuit against the Corrections Department while still under their watch.