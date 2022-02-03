GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Grants corrections officer is facing federal drug charges, Thirty-four-year-old Dennis Garcia Jr. was working at the Cibola County Corrections Center last year when federal prosecutors say he smuggled 104 grams of meth into the prison.
He was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday. If convicted, he faces anywhere from 10 years to life.