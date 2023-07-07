RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after leaving his position with Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho former basketball coach, Sean Jimenez has been charged with embezzling hundreds of school funds.

Jimenez was charged months after leaving his position of seven years coaching for the Cleveland Storm boy’s basketball team. Jimenez stepped down this past spring, saying he wanted to spend more time with family. “Just to be there for them. They’ve put their lives on hold for the past 24 years, you know what I mean. Well, 18 really, because my daughter is 18. She’s going to be 18. so I think it’s time for me to, for me to be there for them,” Jimenez said when he announced his resignation.

Around two months after announcing his resignation, Jimenez is facing embezzlement charges of using school funds for personal gain, Jimenez’s attorney said the allegations aren’t all that they seem. “Mr. Jimenez sought the respective purchase that he followed that they went on the trip with the intent of attending a coach’s clinic and there will be more information in regards to that,” said Jimenez’s attorney, M. David Chacon.

Court documents show the former coach admitted to the Rio Rancho Police Department of using the school funds to pay for a hotel, rental car, and food for himself and his daughters while attending an iHeartradio concert. However, Chacon says the charges against his client are unfounded. “The embezzlement statute requires that he has an intent to convert the funds to his own use and he has to have an intent to deprive the owner thereof and we believe one or both of those are not present which respect those actions that transpire here,” said Chacon.

Chacon said the $595.15 charge that is being disputed was reimbursed back to the school by his client. While Rio Rancho Public Schools would not comment on the allegations, the district says it will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigation. Jimenez has a first appearance in Bernalillo Magistrate Court on July 24.