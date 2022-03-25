ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Espanola City Manager is accused of stealing from the city. David Valdez served as the Espanola City Manager for four months in 2019, and he allegedly stole from the city while he was serving as city manager.

The money went missing in 2019 and according to a release from the attorney general’s office Valdez was seen on security video walking out with a bag containing checks on the day the money was taken. That same day, Valdez opened a new bank account with cash, although investigators determined that he had already spent almost his entire paycheck at local casinos.

Valdez allegedly stole a bag containing checks and cash, totaling $18,244.32. The cash and checks were city utility payments from customers earmarked for deposit. He is being charged with theft and misuse of public money.