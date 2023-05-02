CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A former Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced Tuesday for receiving overtime pay for hours he didn’t work.

James Johnson was accused of lying on his timesheet multiple times from October to December in 2020. He was found guilty last month of five counts of receiving public money for services not rendered.

The state asked for Johnson to be locked up for 18 months, saying his actions weren’t only illegal but a black eye on his former department. The Chaves County Sheriff agreed.

“It causes mistrust within the community. It causes lots of speculation or doubt in whether or not we are operating an up-and-up agency,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

Judge Jane Shuler-Gray sentenced Johnson to 100 hours of community service that have to be completed in 18 months.

A separate hearing to determine restitution will be set at a later date.