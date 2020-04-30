Live Now
Former Belen police chief reaches settlement with the city

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Belen has reached a settlement with its former police chief.

Former Chief Victor Rodriguez claimed in a lawsuit that Mayor Jerah Cordova retaliated against him after he tried to report excessive use-of-force by his officers Rodriguez claimed Mayor Cordova told him to ignore it.

Now, the City has settled with Rodriguez and has agreed to pay him more than $187,000 and give him a letter of recommendation. In return, he has agreed to drop all claims against the city.

