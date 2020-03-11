Former assistant principal sues Santa Fe Public Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former assistant principal is suing the Santa Fe School District, claiming she was retaliated against over a sex misconduct and cyberbullying investigation.

According to a lawsuit filed last week, Kelly Rinaldi claims in 2017 a female student received threatening texts about sexual acts involving some Santa Fe High School basketball players. Two players were eventually suspended from the team.

However, Rinaldi claims Principal Carl Marano began ostracizing her afterward and her contract was not renewed. Rinaldi is now seeking damages under the Whistleblower Protection Act and Fair Pay for Women Act.

