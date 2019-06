OREGON (KRQE) - A former resident of the Albuquerque BioPark is making new friends in Oregon.

Samson the Asian elephant spent 15 years in Albuquerque before being moved to the Oregon Zoo last year. After more than a year at his new home, he finally met with Samudra last week.

The two males touched trunks and shared snacks. Zookeepers hope 21-year-old Samson can serve as a big brother to Samudra who turns 11 this summer.