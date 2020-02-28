Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Former adult novelty shop employee charged with staging robbery

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe employee who claims he was tied up and drugged during a robbery now admits he made it up.

Investigators say in October, they found 19-year-old Brayan Campos-Ramos bound at the Arcade News. There was also $6,700 in cash and $9,400 worth of merchandise gone.

Police began to question his story when they found no signs of forced entry and no injuries to Campos-Ramos. According to a warrant, he later admitted he’d staged the crime.

He is now charged with embezzlement, property damage and making a false report. Campos-Ramos is believed to be in Guatemala, where he is from.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞