Former adult novelty shop employee charged with staging robbery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe employee who claims he was tied up and drugged during a robbery now admits he made it up.

Investigators say in October, they found 19-year-old Brayan Campos-Ramos bound at the Arcade News. There was also $6,700 in cash and $9,400 worth of merchandise gone.

Police began to question his story when they found no signs of forced entry and no injuries to Campos-Ramos. According to a warrant, he later admitted he’d staged the crime.

He is now charged with embezzlement, property damage and making a false report. Campos-Ramos is believed to be in Guatemala, where he is from.