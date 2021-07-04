Forestry Division’s online fall seedling sale begins July 6

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division announced it will begin its fall conservation seedling sale on Tuesday, July 6. The sale of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings will be available online for purchase.

The seedlings aid in conservation purposes like erosion control, reforestation, wildlife habitat, and windbreaks. An official with the department said there will be over 60 species to choose from this season including flowering shrubs like the cliffrose and Apache plume. “Fall is a great time to plant because it allows the roots to get established before the first freeze,” said Carol Bada, Conservation Seedling Program Manager.

The last day to order online will be October 8. Distribution will take place between September 13 and October 15. Curbside pickup will be available at the Forestry Division seedling warehouse located at 3250 Calle APrincessa Juana in Santa Fe. Warehouse hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.