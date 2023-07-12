The New Mexico Forestry Division is offering workshops for community wildfire defense grants applications | Courtesy: New Mexico Forestry Division

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department is offering a community workshop for wildfire defense grants. The department’s Forestry Division is holding the workshop for those re-applying or submitting a proposal for the first time. The grants focus on communities in high wildfire potential areas, low-income communities, and/or communities that have dealt with a recent severe wildfire.

The Forestry Division said applicants are encouraged to focus on updates to existing community wildfire protection plans, building codes that improve wildfire safety, and projects that would reduce hazardous fuels within the community protection plan that are not more than ten years old.

There are two in-person options and one virtual option available for those who are interested:

July 17, 9 AM –1 PM – Ruidoso Community Center: 501 Sudderth Dr. Ruidoso, NM

July 21, 9 AM -1 PM – La Cienega Community Center: 136 Camino San Jose, Santa Fe, NM

Virtual Option – Facebook Live, via NM Forestry or Forest Stewards Guild

For those who are unable to attend the in-person meetings, the Forestry Division said to reach out to Abigail Plecki, Community Wildfire Defense Grant Coordinator, at 505-231-3086 or abigail.plecki@emnrd.nm.gov to set up a time to have an application reviewed.