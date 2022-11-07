NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service will soon start thinning areas of the Gila National Forest. Their focus will be Bear Creek to Signal Peak in the Silver City Ranger District.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
- Crime: Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
- Local Elections: November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
- Albuquerque: After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Work should start later this month. This is the first phase of the three-year project and it’s expected to take two to three months to clear out that initial area. Visitors may see heavy machinery and crews.