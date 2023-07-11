NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Young adults will have the chance to work on national forest lands this fall. The Forest Stewards Youth Corp is hiring crew members and crew leaders for the fall season. Crew members will be working on the the Mountainair and Espanola U.S. Forest Service Districts and the Jemez Pueblo Natural Resource Department.

The program runs from August 21 through November 10. Crew members will get training in fighting wildfires, prescribed burns, tree planting and more. Crew leaders will earn $17.25 an hour and crew members will make 16.25 an hour. All program participants will earn all necessary certifications needed to get a job as a wildland firefighter.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit the Forest Stewards Youth Corps website.