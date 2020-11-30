Forest Stewards Guild to conduct prescribed burns in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe-based Forest Stewards Guild will be conducting a controlled burn across northern New Mexico this winter. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the guild will be working in partnership with the Forest Service, pueblo government, and other agencies to burn 7,400 acres of forest.

This will include working on the backlog of piled fuels on private lands, as well as burns for Glorieta camps, El Salto, Casa Angelica, and the Santa Clara Bosque.

