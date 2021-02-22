Forest Service seeking volunteers for Continental Divide Trail cleanup

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is hosting a trail cleanup in the Silver City Ranger District. The event is scheduled for March 13 at 9 a.m., volunteers are asked to meet at the Pinos Fire Station located at 4759 NM Hwy 15 before heading to the Continental Divide Trail; Hand tools will be provided.

According to a news release, the cleanup should wrap up by 12:30 p.m., registration is not needed and the Forest Service says to bring a long-sleeved shirt, pants, sturdy boots, work gloves, sunscreen, water, and lunch. They also say COVID-19 safe practices will be followed.

