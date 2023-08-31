SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service said there are plans for a controlled burn on French Mesa, about seven miles north of Gallina, as early as September 14. According to the Forest Service, the 2,227-acre Rincon prescribed fire is part of the Rio Chama Collaborative Landscape Restoration Project that hopes to restore the headwaters of the Rio Chama and Rio Grande. It may take two days to finish the fire.

Before the burn, there will be a public meeting on September 8 starting at 5 p.m. at the Coyote District Office in Coyote, NM. Officials said the final decision on the fire will be made depending on weather, available resources, air quality, fuel moisture levels, and other qualifications. They will also follow the Forest Service Chief’s National Prescribed Fire Program Review.