NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re hitting the slopes near Red River, Taos of Sipapu you can tap into the knowledge of a forest ranger. The Carson National Forest is kicking off a ‘Ski with a Ranger’ program. from now through the end of the season, volunteers will be providing free educational tours of the forest’s natural, cultural and recreational features. Tours last around 45 minutes.

According to a news release from the Forest Service, no preregistration is necessary but participants will need to have a lift ticket for the area they intend to visit. Tours are currently offered on easy and intermediate runs at Sipapu, Red River, and Taos Ski areas. The following is the program’s schedule:

Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Taos Ski Valley: meet your guide at the top of lift #1.

Fridays, 1:30 p.m., Red River Ski Area: meet near the Ski Tip restaurant.

Saturdays, 1:30 p.m., Sipapu Ski Area: meet near the map at the top of lift #1.

For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/carson/news-events.