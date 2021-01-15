Forest Service, NRCS awarded $500,00 for Sierra Blanca project

Photo Caption: New signage was installed after the Little Bear Fire and subsequent flooding damaged the campground in 2012. (Courtesy: Lincoln National Forest)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Forest Service announced on Friday that the Lincoln National Forest and the Natural Resource Conservation Service has been awarded over half a million dollars through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership. The money will go toward forest restoration near Sierra Blanca in Otero and Lincoln counties.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest more than $46 million in 2021 through the partnership for projects that reduce wildfire risk, improve water quality, and restore healthy forest ecosystems on public and private lands across the country. The Sierra Blanca project was chosen due to the heavy fuel loadings of piñon-juniper, Ponderosa pine, and mixed conifer forest contribute to a high risk of uncharacteristic wildfire and significant threat to local communities, infrastructure, close by wilderness areas, source water for community water supplies and the Snowy River Cave System.

The project will provide treatment for private, Tribal, municipal, and Federal lands.