SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest’s Forest Stewards Youth Corps is recruiting young adults interested in a career in wildland fire. It will give participants beginner-level training and on-the-ground experience working on wildfires, prescribed burns, tree planting, and other natural resource projects.

The program is open to high school and college graduates ages 18-25. FSYC crews will be hosted and mentored by the SFNF Española Ranger District, the Cibola National Forest’s Mountainair Ranger District, and the Jemez Pueblo Natural Resources Department. Crew leaders are needed in Española and Jemez Pueblo.

The 13-week program runs from Aug. 17 through Nov. 11 with the possibility of extension. Crew members earn $15.50 an hour, and the program includes paid holidays and sick leave. Housing is available at the Mountainair Ranger Station on the Cibola. Online applications are available for interested participants.