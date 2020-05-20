Forest Service bringing back visitor fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With more recreation sites opening, the forest service will once again be charging visitor fees. Those with the Cibola National Forest say fees will be enacted for that forest and national grasslands. If you visit the Sandia’s a lot there is a $30 annual pass. The Carson National Forest is open for public use but developed recreation sites are still closed. You’ll want to check what is or isn’t open before you go because the closures vary by area.
