CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Forest Service says it has begun removing trees infected with dwarf mistletoe. The plan is to remove infected trees in the Sacramento Ranger District across 11 acres on and near the Trestle Recreation Area near Cloudcroft. The area will remain closed for the winter while the nearby trail network will remain open.

The Forest Service says the dwarf mistletoe parasite is gold-colored and attacks conifers by stealing the tree’s nutrients and water. Branches and stems at the site of the infections swell which then causes a deformed mass of twigs and branches. The infestation then moves across the tree and onto nearby trees. Compounding the problem, bark beetles often also attack the infected trees, especially during drought.

There are eight different types of dwarf mistletoe in the southwest that usually attack a specific type of tree. According to the Forest Service, the Ponderosa pine dwarf mistletoe is considered one of the most damaging diseases of the ponderosa pine in the southwest. They say without removing the damaged trees, it’s likely that all of the ponderosa pines at the recreation area would be dead within ten years. Officials plan to replant trees in the area in the late summer of 2023.