Forest Service accepting applications for seasonal positions

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service is now accepting applications for temporary spring and summer jobs on the Carson National Forest. The application period closes on September 28, 2020.
Carson National Forest will be hiring season employees to work in the following areas:
- Wildland fire
- Recreation
- Timber/Forestry
- Range
- Wildlife and fisheries
- Archaeology
- Engineering
- Customer Service
The Forest Service states that these positions are essential to their workforce and that many permanent employees began their careers as temporary employees. All temporary positions are open to the public and those interested can apply online.
Each forest will typically make selections in mid-January of 2021. Seasonal employees generally work from May through September, however, some positions start as early as March 2021.
For more information on temporary positions on New Mexico and Arizona National Forests, view the Southwestern Region’s 2021 Outreach Notice. Additional information on Forest Service careers, benefits, and opportunities can be found on the Forest Service’s Working with Us webpage.
