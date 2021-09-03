Forest plans released for Carson, Cibola, Santa Fe

Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The USDA released revised forest plans for New Mexico national forests on Friday. Carson, Cibola, and Santa Fe National Forests worked with tribes and agency partners to develop the plans.

The plans focus on risk reduction of wildfires and an increase in public safety. They address the need for supporting projects that support traditional communities and uses, sustainable recreation practices, and promote real prosperity for the future.

Those who object will have 60 days to file an objection. It begins when the Albuquerque Journal publishes the legal notice. The objections will be reviewed and the agency will look for potential resolutions. For more information, visit the USDA website.

