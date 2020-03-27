Forest officials warn of wildfire threat

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest officials are warning the public about the threat of wildfires in southwestern New Mexico.

Gila National Forest recently raised the fire danger level to moderate. Fire managers say they are experiencing strong winds and low humidity in the area. Plus, after a recent discovery of an abandoned campfire, forest officials are reminding the public to practice fire safety.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞