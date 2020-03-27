Forest officials warn of wildfire threat

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest officials are warning the public about the threat of wildfires in southwestern New Mexico.
Gila National Forest recently raised the fire danger level to moderate. Fire managers say they are experiencing strong winds and low humidity in the area. Plus, after a recent discovery of an abandoned campfire, forest officials are reminding the public to practice fire safety.
