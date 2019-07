SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest officials are praising visitors for cutting down on the number of abandoned campfires. That’s a stark improvement over the 45 found on June 22-23.

Right now, there are no fire restrictions in place for the forest, and improved snow pack helped delay the start of fire season.

However, officials expect the danger of lightning-caused fire to grow with the start of monsoon season.