GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department (GPD) is investigating a shooting. They said the incident was fatal.

According to GPD, a shots-fired emergency call came in around 4:28 p.m. Friday. It was reported two people ran from the area. The press release indicated the shooting happened at or near Ford Canyon Park.

Officers found a boy with gunshot wounds when they responded to the scene. The boy was taken to a local hospital but died. He was identified as a 15-year-old.

Right now, police are trying to find witnesses or any additional information about the incident. They said if you have details about the incident, call the dispatch at 505-722-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 877-722-6161. Crime Stopper tips may pay rewards if the information leads to an arrest.