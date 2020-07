ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A food truck owner is wondering what to do now after his trailer was stolen. Papa’s Kitchen owner Anthony Keenan says Tuesday someone stole the truck right from his home. He had only been in business for about a year. Keenan says the thief took away his only way to make a living.

“It’s like somebody tore my heart out, it’s not a good feeling cause I don’t know you know how I’m going to pay my bills now,” said Keenan. If you’ve seen the truck call Roswell Police.