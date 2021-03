NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A star-studded virtual concert raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for hungry New Mexicans. The Food For Love concert streamed over Valentine’s Day weekend and featured dozens of musical acts including Lyle Lovett, the Chicks, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.

The fundraiser raked in more than $860,000 for the New Mexico Association of Food Banks, enabling them to provide more than 3,000,000 meals. The fundraiser is still accepting donations online.