SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Food Depot, which serves nine counties in Northern New Mexico, said it is preparing to help individuals if the federal government shuts down on Sunday.

A government shutdown would disrupt federal nutrition programs like the New Mexico Womens, Infant, and Children program (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Federal workers will go without pay if the shutdown happens. The Food Depot said it is ready to help provide food to anyone in Northern New Mexico who is impacted by the potential shutdown. More information can be found online here or by calling 505-471-1633