SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot in Santa Fe is in need of several items. The Depot says there has been a drastic increase in need because of the fires so they are asking for donations.

That includes baby wipes, bottled water, and hygiene products. Donations are accepted at the Food Depot’s Warehouse in Santa Fe from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.