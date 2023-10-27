CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico received a grant from the Walmart Foundation to help feed families.

The $100,000 grant is one of the largest donations the food bank has received to date, the food bank said in a news release. The money will be used to feed people in Clovis and in eastern New Mexico communities.

The food bank will also now be able to host mobile food pantries through the new year. The mobile food pantries will be held in the communities of Clovis, Portales, Tucumcari, Logan, Melrose, and Fort Sumner.

“With the generous support of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, we will be able to serve 1,000 more families in addition to the 4,000 plus families the food bank serves each month in Eastern New Mexico. This support will last through the start of next year,” said Dianna Sprague, executive director of Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico. “The holidays should be a time for joy and celebration for all, and we look forward to being able to continue our work ensuring everyone has a meal on their table through the New Year.”

The grant comes after a fire in September forced the Walmart Supercenter in Clovis to temporarily close. The store donated about 5,000 pounds of food per month to the food bank before it closed, according to the news release. The Walmart store is now undergoing renovations, with plans to reopen.

“After the fire, the Walmart Foundation has stepped up and allowed us to continue supporting the food bank’s important work in the community,” said Elizabeth Frasier, front end coach at the Walmart Supercenter in Portales.

To learn more about the mobile food pantries and the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, visit their website at https://www.fbenm.org.