ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Roosevelt County officials are working to fight food insecurity. They are heading a food pantry project.

According to Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico (FBENM), one in four county children faces food security issues, and one in seven adults struggle with it as well.

A new food pantry is planned for the county. FBENM and the Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners joined forces to hold a groundbreaking ceremony.

“It is a great day to break ground and more formally announce we are going to have a food pantry in our community,” said Commissioner Dennis Lopez. “I am so thankful for the grant appropriations that will benefit all Roosevelt County residents. It’s a need often overlooked by some but a much-needed resource for so many! Thank you to all that expended so much energy to have this initiative come to fruition.”

A grant was secured for the new building.

“The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is so thankful to have the support of Roosevelt County and the State of New Mexico and for their investment in this community. This space will give us the capacity to continue to expand on our efforts to combat food insecurity in eastern New Mexico,” stated Executive Director Dianna Sprague.

Nixon Enterprises was chosen to build the 800 sq. ft. metal building for $190,000. The building will include a drive-thru food distribution area. A curbside pickup area will be located at 1111 West Fir Street in Portales.

Officials expect the building to be finished by June 2023. However, the pantry still needs shelves, refrigerating equipment, and freezer cabinets. In order to get those things, they are fundraising.

To learn about the fundraising campaign, call Executive Director Sprague at 575-763-6130.