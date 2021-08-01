Following Capitol insurrection, NM National Guard to be reimbursed

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold on to a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Months after Donald Trump’s supporters besieged the Capitol, the ex-president and his supporters are revising their account of that day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico National Guard could have lost $1.5 million after sending nearly 200 troops to Washington D.C. following the July 6 insurrection, but a new funding package passed in Washington last week will keep that from happening.

Days after thousands of people stormed the Capitol, 26,000 guardsmen from across the country deployed to Washington, including 200 from New Mexico. “These guardsmen really answered the call to serve us after one of the darkest days in history,” said Senator Ben Ray Lujan.

Up until Thursday, The National Guard had not been reimbursed for those services and the New Mexico National Guard stood to lose nearly $1.5 million. “Leaving them without adequate funding to conduct the fourth quarter of their plans, or pay their soldiers or airmen,” said Lujan.

On Thursday, lawmakers passed the $2.1 billion emergency security supplemental appropriations act. Of that, $521 million will be used to reimburse the National Guard. “The legislation also provided crucial funds to secure the Capitol complex, including funding for the Capitol Police to recruit and retain officers,” said Lujan.

More than $1 billion of that funding package will also be used for Afghan refugee assistance, as the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan. The President signed the bipartisan bill on Friday.