SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has conducted a sweeping review of the Developmental Disabilities program, which provides services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Multiple allegations of abuse were discovered, including alleged “torture” that resulted in a death. Now, officials say they’re working to prevent future issues.

From March 17 to April 20, 2023, health officials and partners conducted in-person checks on 6,815 participants in the Developmental Disabilities program. They found 161 individual incident reports, according to José Acosta, the new director of the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division of the DOH. Of those 161 reports, 102 individuals were determined to not need any further investigation. Ultimately, 53 individuals were found to have “unsubstantiated” abuse allegations and six individuals had “substantiated” abuse, neglect or exploitation allegations.

“Even one substantiation is too many,” Acosta said during a press conference Wednesday, July 26. The full report on the allegations can be found online at this link.

The most egregious case of abuse seems to be the death of a 38-year-old woman, Mary Melero. The individual died after going through what the state’s attorney general called “torture.”

Following that death, the New Mexico Department of Health sought to find out if there was widespread abuse within the Developmental Disabilities system, which relies on local contractors to provide services to disabled individuals.

“The answer to that question, ‘Was there widespread, serious abuse that we were unaware of?’ is ‘No’,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said during Wednesday’s press conference. “That’s not to say that there aren’t challenges in our programs.”

To help figure out how to improve the state’s programs, the Department of Health worked with the third-party company Accenture. That company looked at several potential issues, including how the state deals with individuals when there’s a sudden change in their care, status, or behavior (a process called “crisis management” in the healthcare program).

“Their findings were that we fail in consistently monitoring the safety reports,” Acosta said. The response to incoming information about patients isn’t properly coordinated and that policy is difficult to follow, Acosta explained.

Accenture also discovered that the Department of Health could improve on “inadequate” home visits, according to Acosta. And the report discovered potentially “competing priorities” within the system, such as relying on self-reporting to uncover issues.

So, what’s next? New Mexico has already terminated some contracts with providers and law enforcement has arrested three individuals accused in the death of Mary Melero. Now, the Department of Health says they’re taking steps to fix existing issues and prevent new allegations of abuse.

“We’ll be working to develop a predictive risk model that will help us identify who is at the most risk [within the system],” Secretary Allen said. “We want to implement, going forward, a regular wellness check process.”

The plan is to regularly check on individuals within the Developmental Disabilities system. Those at a greater risk for abuse will receive more frequent checks, but the goal is to get at least a yearly check for everyone in the system, officials said.

The New Mexico Department of Health also coordinates with the statewide call line where people can report abuse and neglect. The number to call is 866-654-3219.