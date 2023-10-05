WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – New research reaffirms that fossil human footprints found in White Sands National Park in New Mexico date to the Last Glacial Maximum, placing humans in North America thousands of years earlier than once thought.

In September 2021, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers and an international team of scientists announced that ancient human footprints discovered in White Sands National Park were between 21,000 and 23,000 years old. USGS said the footprints are the oldest ones that have been found in North America so far.

In a follow-up study published Thursday, researchers used two new independent approaches to date the footprints, both of which resulted in the same age range as the original estimate, according to the news release by USGS.

“The immediate reaction in some circles of the archeological community was that the accuracy of our dating was insufficient to make the extraordinary claim that humans were present in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum. But our targeted methodology in this current research really paid off,” Jeff Pigati, USGS research geologist and co-lead author of a newly published study, stated in the news release.

For the follow-up study, the researchers focused on radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, because it comes from terrestrial plants and avoids potential issues that arise when dating aquatic plants like Ruppia. The pollen samples were collected from the exact same layers as the original seeds, so a direct comparison could be made. In each case, the pollen age was statistically identical to the corresponding seed age, according to USGS.

USGS said the team also used a different type of dating called optically stimulated luminescence, which dates the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. Using this method, they found that quartz samples collected within the footprint-bearing layers had a minimum age of 21,500 years.

“Even as the original work was being published, we were forging ahead to test our results with multiple lines of evidence,” Kathleen Springer, USGS research geologist and co-lead author, stated in the news release. “We were confident in our original ages, as well as the strong geologic, hydrologic, and stratigraphic evidence, but we knew that independent chronologic control was critical.”