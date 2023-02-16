NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Florida man has been sentenced to prison. He was found responsible for a deadly crash on Interstate 40 (I-40) that killed multiple people.

According to a release from the US Department of Justice, Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida, was sentenced to prison for four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges stemmed from a crash in 2019 on I-40.

The release stated Riego was driving recklessly when he crashed into a line of traffic in a construction zone on I-40 in Laguna Pueblo. Authorities claimed Riego was speeding and using his phone while driving. The crash caused a six-care pileup which killed four people and injured two others.

“When we take the wheel, we take on a collective responsibility for the families who share our highways,” said United States Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez. “The consequences for failing in that responsibility are grave and irrevocable. While this sentence will not restore the lives that were lost, it serves as a sobering reminder that a moment on video chat can forever change your life, and end the lives of others.”

Riego was sentenced to 70 months in prison (over 5 years). He must also pay a $5,000 fine.

“The impact of Mr. Riego’s reckless decisions and actions will remain for a long time,” said Raul Bujanda, FBI Special Agent in Charge. “I would like to commend our partners at the Laguna Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for working with us to investigate this crime and bringing justice to the victims and their loved ones.”