Floodwaters in Belen enters homes causing damage, frustrations

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – While waters have receded in most areas around Belen, the clean-up of everything left behind will continue. Desiree Benavidez has lived in her home on 6th Street for over ten years now. This isn’t her first time dealing with floodwaters, but it is the first time it’s entered her home.

“I was knee-deep in my own yard of water, inside my house it’s a mess,” said Benavidez. Benavidez says last time her area flooded it took months to fully get the caked up mud and clay out of her yard. Now, she is facing the same issue all over her home.

Not even sandbags could stop the water rushing into her home, especially once cars started driving through floodwaters to check out the damage. Benavidez says this issue falls on the city’s shoulders and they need to be doing more to prevent this.

“They should make a better structure for it, they know it’s capable of breaking, and they know that it’s capable of causing damage to people’s homes,” said Benavidez.

Benavidez and her family spent all Monday night into Tuesday morning cleaning and attempting to keep as much water out as possible. That clean up will continue and she says all of her carpet will have to be removed and some furniture will be thrown away.

Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova says they developed a long-term fix which is a diversion channel that would keep water from hitting the Highline Canal. Cordova says it would cost about $65 million and they are still working on funding for the project.