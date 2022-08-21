NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters.

In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the man was able to escape his car, but he was stranded on the roof. “We responded, but with the police, Hagerman, and extra police departments to locate the individual. He was located and he was on top of his vehicle,” said Dexter Deputy Fire Chief, LeMar Shaw.

Deputy Chief Shaw waded into the water with a harness to rescue him. The SUV was swept away by the flooded Felix River. Rescue crews say the man’s car was swept about a half mile away from the crossing where the road meets the river.

About 100 miles away, Ruidoso is also cleaning up after getting close to two inches of rain Saturday, the storm did cause some damage to homes.

“We had one house up past Midtown that towards the upper canyon that had a little water run into their garage due to rain running down the road,” said Ruidoso Fire Chief Joe Kasuboski.

Video submitted to News 13 shows the rushing water that forced Upper Canyon and Gavilan Canyon roads closed, and nearby Paradise Canyon is washed out.

The rains may have slowed down for the weekend, but they’re not in the clear just yet. People living in the McBride burn scar area, are being warned about potential flooding throughout the week.