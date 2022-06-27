ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in northeast Roswell are left cleaning up after rain brought flooding. The Red Cross says about a dozen homes were impacted, of those, three had severe damage. They say an emergency shelter wasn’t needed.

However, they did place sandbags along the street and help set up drainage systems. A Chevy truck was also crossing a bridge over the Berrendo River as it collapsed.