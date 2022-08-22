ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rain from the weekend carried over into southern New Mexico caused flooding and some evacuations near Roswell. Following relentless rain over the weekend in Chaves county, the Pecos River breached its banks leaving roads flooded and people stranded.

“By seven o’clock, it was probably another five feet, and then we went to bed. I woke up, it’s all the way up to the top, and then the road was covered. Just areas of the road, not the whole entire road,” said Jamie Chavez, a resident in Chaves county. “And that’s whenever traffic was still trying to get through and pass the road signs and obviously trying to pass the roadside. One neighbor got stuck, and the sheriff’s department had to pull them out.”

Jamie Chavez says they began noticing water levels grow just as the county sheriff’s office started announcing voluntary evacuation orders. At one point, river levels were rising three feet an hour.

Chavez’s family decided to stay at their home because of their livestock, but are now having to move their animals to higher ground. “Hopefully, it goes down soon because they’re running out of room,” said Chavez.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says things won’t get any better if the water keeps coming from the north. “It’s just going to continue to drain; everything drains into the Pecos, which has caused the river itself to backflow. So it is moving in the opposite direction,” said Sheriff Herrington.

Deputies responded to a man stuck in his car this morning. Sheriff Herrington reminded the public if the water gets higher, officers are also put at risk and may not be able to respond to help.