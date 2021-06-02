Flooding forces Roswell Walker Post Office to temporarily close

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to flooding after this weekend’s heavy rain, the U.S. Postal Service has announced the emergency suspension of the Roswell Walker Post Office. According to a press release from USPS, the building will be closed until further notice but explains this is not a permanent closure.

Starting June 1, all retail and P.O. Box operations at Walker will take place at the Roswell Main Post Office located at 415 N Pennsylvania Ave. Customers will be able to mail items, purchase stamps, and pick up parcels at the Roswell Main location which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The office is closed on Sundays. USPS reports that Walker customers who are picking up P.O. Box mail at Roswell Main must do so at the retail counter during normal business hours. Additionally, a valid picture ID is required to pick up P.O. Box mail.

USPS customers can call 1-800-275-8777 or visit the Postal Service website for additional information on postal products and services.