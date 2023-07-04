SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Staff at Santa Fe Animal Shelter are scrambling to find places to put dozens of cats and dogs, after flooding forced them out of their kennels. According to the shelter due to plumbing issues, the admissions building, where most of their strays are housed, is uninhabitable.

The shelter explained why it is important to get these animal’s housed now because this problem comes at one of the worst times. “The thing that’s really stressful for us right now is we have a lot of kennels that we cannot use and probably won’t be able to use for the remainder of the week,” said CEO of Santa Fe Animal Shelter, Jack Hagerman.

A dozen animals have already been placed in foster homes. Now, they’re looking for a temporary place to put the rest of the 15 dogs and cats, and 13 kennels of kittens. Whether that means elsewhere on their property or homes willing to open their doors to a furry friend.

However, Hagerman mentioned their biggest problem is the animals who haven’t come into the shelter yet. This time of year is when they see the most strays because of the warm weather and 4th of July festivities. “The 4th of July week traditionally is the highest intake week of the year for animal shelters everywhere because of fireworks going off and animals obviously get spooked. This is the time when animals go stray the most,” added Hagerman.

There are currently 126 animals in the shelter, and they worry about an influx of strays. The shelter is asking folks if they see strays this week, to take them in. Hagerman said through their StrayCation program, foster parents will receive food and supplies to help care for the pet until it is adopted.

The shelter says there is no word on how much the repairs will cost. For the remainder of the month, they are waiving adoption fees. For those interested in fostering, New Hope, through the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, can be contacted at newhope@sfhumanesociety.org.