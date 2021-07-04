Flipped camel trailer helped by good Samaritans at White Sands

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unusual sight Sunday at White Sands as a trailer with camels flipped and good Samaritans stepped in to help. Jon and Carrie Self from California came to visit their daughter in New Mexico.

They were visiting White Sands and there was a man with camels letting people take pictures with them. The couple says when they were leaving White Sands, they noticed his trailer had flipped and was on its side.

That’s when a group of people stepped in to try and help get it back upright. “It was an all-hands effort, people were calling, other people who were there were calling ‘Hey, I know a guy who lives down the street that has some bolt cutters,’ another person was trying to call a vet to come look at the camels,” said Jon Self.

They say the camels were okay and able to walk out of the trailer, though the trailer itself was damaged.