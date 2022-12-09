LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Traveling back and forth from southern New Mexico to Albuquerque is about to get easier. It might even save you some time.

Starting in January, the Las Cruces International Airport will begin 7 flights a week.

Airport Administrator Andy Hume shared, “We’ll have two flights a day on Monday, we’ll have two flights a day on Friday and then one flight a day on Tuesday through Thursday.”

The airport has seen a demand for alternative travel options when it comes to moving around the state. According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque. They were mostly for business and driving on I-25 was the only option.

Hume added, “Certainly, firms are located in Albuquerque and do a lot of business in Las Cruces, so there’s that.”

Airport leaders said adding these flights could help increase tourism and make day trips from one city to another easier.

“Advanced Airlines already serves some New Mexico cities. Silver City, Albuquerque, and Gallup just recently started service with them,” Hume said.

To start, the airport will be using an aircraft that can carry 9 passengers plus the pilot and co-pilot. In the first year, a one-way ticket will cost $75, and $150 for a round trip. In the second year, that price will increase by $5. Depending on how demand grows, people living in southern New Mexico could see service to more cities grow.

Hume explained, “Expanding to Santa Fe certainly is at the top of the list, particularly during the legislature. You know, a lot of our folks drive back and forth. Four hours one way you know, for that.”

The first flight between Las Cruces to Albuquerque will begin on January 16th.