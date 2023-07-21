LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque are getting increased attention. Since the service began on Jan. 16, there have been a total of 330 flights. Las Cruces International Airport’s director said he expects more seats on the plane to fill up.

“The feedback on the flights has overall been quite positive. You know, I think people are used to driving three plus hours one way and to arrive at your destination in less than an hour is, people enjoy that,” said Andy Hume, director of Las Cruces International Airport.

Advanced Air flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque are the only ones available at the airport. Two round-trip flights run on Monday and Friday and one flight a day runs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The airport is averaging about 60 flights a month and initially saw about 30 flights in January, Hume explained.

“We have a wide variety of passengers. You know, we have certainly business, people conducting business to and from between Albuquerque and Las Cruces. We have people who go to Albuquerque for health care, either health care workers or people seeking health care options We have students who live in Albuquerque and go to school in Las Cruces,” said Hume.

Flights take place via a small aircraft that fits up to eight passengers. One-way from Las Cruces to Albuquerque takes about 55 minutes and costs $85 including taxes and fees. Hume added that some people from El Paso, Texas also utilize the flights because there are no flights from El Paso to Albuquerque. The flights also save El Pasoans from commuting four hours each way.

Now that flights have been in operation for a little over six months, Hume said flights are operating more than half full and that the airport is heading toward full flights. “We are continuing to see an increase in individuals using the service,” Hume said.

As for adding new routes at the airport, Hume said there is no set timeframe on when a new route could come. “This is anecdotal, but easily I would say 10 to one, people want the next destination to be Phoenix,” Hume said.

Advanced Air already operates in Phoenix so if the airport wanted to add a route from Las Cruces, it would be an easy addition. “We could adjust our route or add a route to go from Las Cruces to Phoenix pretty easily, with the current carrier,” Hume said. While no expansion plans are set yet, Hume said the airport would look to collaborate with Advanced Air and the New Mexico Department of Transportation on a possible plan.