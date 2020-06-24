Flights between Farmington, Denver to begin as early as October

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Commercial flights are returning to the four corners. The city of Farmington signed an agreement with the company Sky West to operated daily United Airlines flights between the Four Corners Regional Airport and Denver. That could happen as early as October. It will be the first commercial service out of that airport in 30 years, giving locals an option much closer to home than Albuquerque or Durango.

“That flight would leave early morning to give people the ability to connect to flights in Denver. They’ve found Denver to be the best connection to get people to the most flights going everywhere else here in the U.S.,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett.

In anticipation of the new service, the airport just wrapped up $3 million in runway and other improvements paid for by a federal grant.

